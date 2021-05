Shanley Baseball Puts Up 11 Runs to Defeat Fargo South

Deacons beat Bruins, 11-1

FARGO, N.D. — In a rescheduled EDC match-up Shanley takes down Fargo South, 11-1, at Starion Field.

Tommy Simon hit a home run for the Deacons. Brayden Dettling drove in the only RBI for the Bruins.