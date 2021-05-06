Hostetler, Malec Gifts That Keep On Giving For NDSU Baseball

Both combine for the lead in may different categories within the Summit League

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State baseball is on an absolute tear. With a 29-13 record its the fourth time in the program’ history reaching over the 22 win mark and our on pace for the program record of 40.

There’s not just one part that’s clicking its all facets of the game.

The Bison pitching staff leads the summit league in strikeouts and ERA. The lineup offensively has produced the top batting average and most RBI’s along with two of the top hitters shortstop Bennett Hostetler and first baseman Jake Malec who combined own the best average, most RBI’s, most hits and best on-base percentage.

Both say they’re just keeping it simple at the plate.

“Being more selective,” Hostetler said.” Just because I’m able to hit a variety of different pitches doesn’t mean that I should swing at every single one of them and I think that’s something that, as I’ve matured as a player, I’ve kind of figured out.”

I just really worked on simplifying things as best I could,” Malec said. “Before in my career, I wasn’t really considered a power hitter, I was just kind of a contact guy and I knew that coming into this year that I gained some weight, I got stronger. I knew if I made good contact consistently, the home runs would come and that’s what I’m seeing right now.”

The Bison are second in the conference standings with two series remaining and play Omaha at home this weekend.