Richland’s Roob Commits to Dream School in MSUM

Part of 2022 recruiting class

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. — An early offer was on the table for Richland’s Megan Roob and she grabbed it committing to Minnesota-State Moorhead women’s basketball before her senior year. For Roob, it was a no brainer. Its a tradition in her household to be a Dragon.

Her older brother is on the football team and the school is close to home.With how successful the program has been under head coach Karla Nelson with 22 consecutive winning seasons, for Roob to see that success she knows coach Nelson will get the best out of her.

“How much she expects out of her players because as a person, I want to be pushed to be the best person I can be,” Roob said. “Even just talking to her on the phone a couple times and meeting her in person, I can tell she’ll do exactly that in my career. I strive to work hard every single day at practice and in games no matter what it is and her coaching style will fit my playing style with the fast pace.”

For the Colts as a junior, the guard averaged 21 points and 7 rebounds per game shooting over 50 percent from the field.