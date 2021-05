Coach of the Week: NDSU Baseball’s Tod Brown

Brown talks the team's success this season

FARGO, N.D. — After Friday night’s doubleheader win over Omaha, North Dakota State baseball has reached 31 wins on the season. That total is one of the four best starts to a season in program history.

To talk about what has been the key behind it all, KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin sat down with head coach Tod Brown on Thursday.