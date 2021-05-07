NDSU Baseball Takes Two From Omaha to Open Up Weekend Series

Won 8-7 and 2-0

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State scored four runs in the eighth inning of the opener for the 8-7 win before shutting out Omaha 2-0 in the nightcap, earning a doubleheader sweep on the opening day of a Summit League baseball series at Newman Outdoor Field Friday.

The Bison improved to 31-13 overall and 16-9 in Summit League play, while Omaha dropped to 18-18 overall and 10-7 in league play. NDSU moved ahead of Omaha in the league standings to second with six games remaining for NDSU on the league schedule. NDSU’s 31 wins are tied for the fourth most in program history, while the 16 Summit League wins are the second most in school history. Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field.

Jake Malec, Bennett Hostetler, Jack Simonsen and Calen Schwabe each had two hits in the opener, while Hostetler drove in a pair. It was the 20th multi-hit game of the season for Malec. Hostetler set a school record by being hit by a pitch for the 48th time in his career, while becoming the sixth player in school history with over 900 chances in the field.

Tristen Roehrich had a no-decision on the mound, as he pitched four innings. Roehrich allowed five runs on seven hits, while striking out five and walking three. Zach Smith struck out three and walked one in three innings. Gabe Pilla improved to 4-1 on the mound, as he earned the win in an inning. Pilla struck out one, while allowing two runs on three hits. Parker Harm shut the door in the ninth for his sixth save of the year, striking out all three batters he faced. Harm moved into fourth in school history with his 63rd career appearance and sixth with nine saves.

Schwabe tied the game in the second inning with an RBI single up the middle before Omaha extended the lead to 4-1 in the third and 5-1 in the fourth. RBI singles by Malec in the fourth and Zach Solano and Simonsen in the fifth cut the lead to 5-4. The Mavericks added two runs in the eighth before NDSU took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Hostetler started the scoring with a bases loaded single to right field that brought in Malec and Schwabe. Peter Brookshaw scored on a single down the right field line by Tucker Rohde before Hostetler scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Charley Hesse.

Hostetler was 3-for-3 at the plate in the nightcap, while Malec had the only other hit for NDSU. It was the 20th multi-hit game of the season for Hostetler, while he also moved into fifth in school history with his 206th career hit. Max Loven tossed the first complete game shutout of his career, as he allowed four hits and five walks in seven innings, while striking out three. Loven improved to 2-0 on the year.

Malec scored the first run of the game in the first inning, as Rohde reached on a fielder’s choice. Hostetler added an insurance run in the fifth on a wild pitch.