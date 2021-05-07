Sen. Smith visits Moorhead’s Career Academy that’s under construction

MOORHEAD, Minn. – (KVRR) Minnesota Senator Tina Smith joins Moorhead Superintendent Brandon Lunak to check out renovations on the district’s career academy.

The unfinished building was converted from a Sam’s Club store. It will feature a basketball court along with a high tech technology lab.

Smith is on the Senate Education Committee.

“This is such a overall important part if their education strategy it is going to be a really important way to make sure the businesses that are growing here in Moorhead and in this region is going to have the folks that are going to be ready to fill those jobs that they are creating,” Smith said.

The academy is set to open in the fall.