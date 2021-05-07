St. Cloud Hostage Standoff Ends: Suspect In Custody

Last Hostage Made A Run For It Before Tactical Units Stormed Bank

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- St. Cloud Police say a man accused of holding five employees hostage at a bank is in custody this morning after an hours-long standoff.

St. Cloud police Chief Blair Anderson says the suspect, 35-year-old Ray Reco McNeary, has a long criminal history. Police say McNeary was involved in a dispute at the bank Thursday afternoon and the branch manager called police.

Many people had run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage. Some were released by the suspect while others made a run for it.

Chief Anderson explains, “Some of the hostages were released by the suspect and some flat out made a run for the door and made it out safely. The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door, and as he was running towards the door, both tactical units–ours from the St Cloud Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s tactical unit made a simultaneous entry and took the suspect into custody without incident.”

Online jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.