Midseason Madness Softball Roundup: Red River Wins, Shanley Falls

Grand Forks Red River defeated Williston while Shanley lost to Williston

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Midseason Madness Softball tournament at the North Softball Complex on Saturday. After beating them by a run earlier, Shanley fell to Dickinson, 14-1, in the 2nd game between the two squads. Grand Forks Red River took down Williston 13-2 before beating Kindred, 7-5.

The remaining scores can be found here.