NDSU Mounts 8th-Inning Comeback In 2nd Straight Game

The Bison defeated the Omaha Mavericks, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon at home

FARGO, ND – For the second time in as many days, the North Dakota State baseball team used a big rally in the eighth inning to beat Omaha, as the Bison scored five runs in the eighth inning for an 8-7 win over the Mavericks Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field.

The fifth-straight win moved the Bison to 32-13 overall and 17-9 in the Summit League, while the Mavericks dropped to 18-19 overall and 10-8 in league play. The 32 wins are tied for the third most in school history. NDSU has now scored four or more runs in the eighth inning or later in wins over Omaha this season, as the Bison have now won five of the seven meetings heading into the final regular season meeting between the two teams. The Bison will host Omaha on Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Six Bison had two hits in the victory. Jack Simonsen drove in three runs, while Tucker Rohde brought in a pair. Charley Hesse scored three runs. Ben Smith had a no-decision on the mound in four innings of work, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk, while striking out one. Gabe Pilla struck out five in three innings, while walking three and allowing a run on a hit. Jake Drew improved to 4-0 on the year in an inning of work, as he struck out two and allowed a hit. Parker Harm picked up his seventh save of the year in the final inning, earning a strikeout.

Bennett Hostetler moved into second in school history in games played with 209 and fourth with 204 career starts. He also moved into the top five in runs scored with 140. Harm now ranks fourth in school history with 64 career appearances and sixth with 10 saves.

Will Busch started the scoring for the Bison, as he brought in Hesse with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The Mavericks scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. NDSU cut into the lead in the fourth, as Zach Solano singled through the left side to bring in Hostetler. Omaha added another run on a bases loaded walk in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Simonsen singled to left center, driving in Hesse. In the eighth inning, Simonsen singled through the right side to bring in Solano and Hesse. Peter Brookshaw then reached on an infield single, while a throwing error on the play allowed the runners to move up and Busch to score. Rohde then singled up the middle, as Brookshaw and Simonsen scored to give the Bison the lead.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics