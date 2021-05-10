NDSU Baseball Gets Fourth Win in Five Days

Beats Concordia 8-7

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State baseball team earned an 8-7 win over Concordia (Minn.) Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

NDSU improved to 33-14 overall, the third most wins in school history. The Cobbers dropped to 15-17 on the year. The Bison return to action on Friday for the final home series of the season against South Dakota State. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

Bennett Hostetler led the Bison with three hits, while Noah Dehne had a pair. It was the seventh-straight multi-hit game for Hostetler, who also became the first player in school history to record 100 career walks. Jake Malec and Hostetler each scored twice, while Garret Hill and Malec each drove in a pair of runs. Concordia’s Sean McGuire went 4-of-4, while also playing all nine positions in the field. McGuire started the game at catcher and pitched the second inning before moving around the positions inning-by-inning. He played both center and right field in the eighth.

Hunter Koep had a no-decision for the Bison in three innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk, while striking out four. Hayden Sylte picked up his first win of the year, as he tossed three innings, allowing two runs on two walks and three hits, while striking out three. Shea Zetterman picked up his first save of the season in three innings of work. Zetterman allowed a run on four hits, while striking out five. Zetterman became the eighth different Bison pitcher to record a save this season.

The Cobbers scored a pair in the top of the first, but NDSU quickly answered in the bottom half. A Hostetler double down the left field line drove in Peter Brookshaw before Hostetler scored on a balk. Zach Solano scored on a wild pitch in the second before Cade Feeney singled through the right side to bring in Will Busch. Malec hit his eighth home run of the season in the second to plate Feeney. Down 6-2, Concordia answered with two runs in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth to tie the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Hill doubled to the wall in left center to plate Hostetler and Malec. The Cobbers scored a run in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out, but couldn’t add another run.