NDSU Softball Heads into Summit League Tournament With Lowest Seed Since 2010

Play UND on Wednesday in the first round

FARGO, N.D. — When you win as much as North Dakota State softball has its hard to imagine seeing them not as a top seed in the Summit League Tournament. In fact, the three seed is their lowest seeding since 2010 when going on to win it all.That was only one of four times a team lower than a top two seed has gone on — to take the title.

The Bison are use to getting it done at this time in the year taking seven of the last eight championships.

After struggling in the regular season having their first losing record since 2017 and marking the first time in the D1 era having a losing record in conference play, the team wants nothing more than win another title and put it all to bed. However, to do that its all about staying in the moment.

“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself really because obviously it’s already there. You want to go to the championship. You want to win,” head coach Darren Mueller Said. “It’s already a part of the expectations we have but the more you think about those things, the worse we play even throughout the year. I just want our team to go out there and enjoy it. Really just play loose. Play like you have to do something.”

“As a whole we just need to be able to play calm, stay loose and have fun with it,” senior outfield Stephanie Soriano said. “Not put too much pressure on ourselves because school is over and we just get to kick back, relax and play softball just like we were kids.”

“Play free and not have any expectations on ourselves. Just knowing that we can compete and will compete,” shortstop Montana DeCamp said. “We are the underdog and we just have to go out there and do the best we can. Improve what we can improve on and not worry about everyone else.”

NDSU hosts the tournament starting Wednesday. They’ll play in the night cap against UND. That game is single elimination.

With a win, the Bison play the two seed Omaha on Thursday where the rest of the match-ups are double elimination until the championship game on Saturday.