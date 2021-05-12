Prime, Baxter Among Top Returners for RedHawks This Season

Prime tied for best batting average in the league last season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are throwing on the gloves and picking up the bats for another season. After playing a shortened 60-game slate last year its back to the normally scheduled 100 games.

When heading out to the ballpark you’ll see a couple key veterans back.

Two of them first baseman Correlle Prime and shortstop Sam Dexter are coming off great years. In prime form, Prime tied for the best batting average in the league and returns as the leading RBI getter. Dexter made himself known over the last 22 games of the season hitting over .300 with 9 doubles and 13 RBI’s.

To meet those marks again, its all about making sure the rest of the team is playing together.

“Presence more so than anything. Hopefully whoever comes across me throughout the day can just tell that I’m confident, excited and all of the above,” Prime said. “Just ready to get going and hopefully making others comfortable to be here.”

“We can just rely on each other and not really press or anything. We have a good group of veterans,” Baxter said. I think everyone is ready to go. As the season goes on, we’ll find out what our identity is but I know these guys want to win and I want to win.”

Others position players returning from 2020 include Dylan Kelly, Leo Pina and Alex Boxwell. Tyler Pike, Brett Helton, Michael Hope and Brent Jones are back on the pitching staff.