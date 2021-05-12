UND Softball Wins First Summit League Tournament Game

Takes down NDSU 6-5

FARGO, N.D. — For just the second time in the last eight years, North Dakota State softball won’t be winning a Summit League Tournament Title.

The Bison lost to North Dakota after having a 5-1 lead in the fifth. The Fighting Hawks came back to win 6-5 in 10.

It’s the first win in the tournament as members of the conference for the Hawks and just their second postseason win in the division one era.

They’ll play Omaha on Thursday in the quarterfinals.