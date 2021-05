Kindred Sweeps DoubleHeader From Oakes

The Vikings scored 14 runs combined on the day to take both games from the Tornadoes

KINDRED, ND (KVRR) – Kindred Baseball won their fifth and sixth consecutive games on Thursday afternoon, taking down Oakes in a double header at home. the Vikings took game one, 10-4, followed by a 4-0 win in the second game.

Oakes snapped a two game winning streak. The Tornadoes are on the road for their next contest while the Vikings are at home.