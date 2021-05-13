Report: Timberwolves Sale To Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lowe Becomes Official

Glen Taylor sells both the Timberwolves and Lynx after owning them since 1994 and 1994, respectively

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN (KVRR) – Shams Charania of the Athletic is reporting that former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lowe have reached an agreement to buy the Timberwolves and the Lynx for $1.5 billion with the partnership being 50-50.

The group originally signed a letter of intent on April 10th but a deal couldn’t be reached with Glen Taylor by the end of the 30-day negotiating window. As soon as it was up, there were reports that the timetable could be extended.

Taylor originally bought the Timberwolves in 1994 and the Lynx five years later.