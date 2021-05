UND Softball’s Season Ends in Quarterfinals of Summit League Tournament

Lost 5-0 to Omaha; 1-0 to South Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — After getting their first Summit League Tournament win on Wednesday against North Dakota State, North Dakota Softball’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals.

The Fighting Hawks were no-hit in the first game 5-0 and left the game-tying run on second in the final inning game falling to South Dakota State 1-0.

It ends the Hawks season with a 17-33 record.