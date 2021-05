Class A And B Softball Tournament Roundup: Day 1

It was the first of softball-filled days Mickelson Fields in Fargo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Day 1 of the Class A & B softball crossover tournament is in the books. Hillsboro Central Valley used a go-ahead grand slam to beat Fargo North, 11-9. Fargo South took down Northern Cass, 15-7.