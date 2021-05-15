Crews cleanup 28-car train derailment in Albert Lea, Minn.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 9) — Police have blocked off roads in Albert Lea, Minnesota on Saturday after at least 28 train cars have derailed near Goose Lake.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Hawthorne Street and Ulsted Avenue in the city as the cleanup is underway. A precautionary shelter-in-place order is also in effect for nearby homes but officers say there is “nothing airborne” at this time.

The derailment was first reported around 1:34 p.m. off of Eastgate Road. No injuries have been reported however HAZMAT teams have responded.

Police initially reported 50 cars had gone off the rails but a Union Pacific spokesperson said about 28 cars have derailed. The spokesperson adds that the train was carrying “mixed commodities” and they are still working to identify what was in the derailed cars.

Aerial video shows multiple tanker cars off the rails along with cars carrying lumber.

This is a developing story and will be updated.