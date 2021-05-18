Concordia Baseball “As Confident As Ever” Heading into MIAC Playoffs

First appearance since 2015

MOORHEAD, Minn — Despite finishing the regular season under .500, Concordia baseball is letting the rest of the MIAC know to not take them lightly. The Cobbers head back to the postseason for the first time since 2015 and doing so in exciting fashion.

In the best of three series against St. Olaf it took comeback victories in games one and two to clinch the sixth and final seed. In the first match-up, the Cobs were down six after six and scored eight unanswered then in game two it was eight over the final three innings to get the job done.

Showing the ability to fight back it has them as confident as ever playing a St Mary’s team who beat them three times in the regular season.

“We know we can take it to anyone. We know we can take it to St Thomas and Gustavus (Adolphus),” pitcher Ty Syverson said. “Being a team who we’ve lost to already twice this season but beating them that fourth time is just going to up our confidence heading into those games. Were going to build from those two games (against St Olaf). Our hitting and pitching our going well so that’s huge going into the playoffs.”

“Just practicing hard everyday. Coste does a good job of getting us to compete in practice. Each game we get better,” the team’s batting average Sean McGuire said. “Throughout the season we were waiting for May 15th to get in that play-in series and then see the playoffs. I think our confidence is ready to go and we showed that in the play-in series (against St Olaf.)”

The game against St Mary’s is Wednesday afternoon and with a win its in to face the number one seed St Thomas on Thursday.