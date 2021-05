H.S. Roundup: Sheyenne Girls Soccer, Softball Win

Mustangs beat EDC leader Davies 3-1 on the pitch & rival West Fargo on the diamond 6-4

WEST FARO, N.D. — A couple of Sheyenne teams getting wins on this Tuesday night.

On the pitch, the Mustangs knocked off the top squad in the EDC, Davies, behind two first half goals by Blayke Hurley.

On the diamond, the Mustangs came back late to beat rival West Fargo 6-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.