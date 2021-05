Missouri man drowns near Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Missouri man is dead after drowning in the Little Muddy River near Williston.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drowning Monday near 135th Ave NW and 56th St NW.

The victim, 18-year-old Elijah Edmonds, who was transported to CHI St. Alexius, where he was pronounced dead.

Williston police, firefighters, and the Williams County Underwater Search and Recovery Team also responded.