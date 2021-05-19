Fargo’s Hoge Gearing Up for Second PGA Championship

Made the cut in last two majors

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The year’s second major golf tournament heads to Kiawah Island and the ocean course this weekend for the 103rd PGA Championship. For Fargo native, Tom Hoge. its the fifth major appearance and second time playing for the wannamaker trophy after making his debut last year.

Hoge was playing the Byron Nelson last week with the thinking bein to put up good enough scores to get in then Matthew Wolff withdrew and the Fargo South alum was the next in line.

Going into the championship, Hoge has missed the cut the last four events on Tour, however this season has brought him six top 20 finishes and a career best finish of 3rd at the Mayakoba Classic in December.

In order to play well this week, Hoge is focusing on his past experiences on the big stage.

“Majors are a mental challenge. You want to stick with it and not lose focus over a period of time because you’re going to have a tough stretch in there,” Hoge said. “You’ll need to bounce back from it fast and not let it get you for one or two holes bringing you down the rest of the way. Its my fifth major I’ll have played so it’s nice to have been in these positions a little before and know what to expect going into it verses the past where it was harder to deal with those situations.”

Hoge made the cut at his last two majors with the best finish coming at the 2019 U.S. Open in a tie for 43rd.