Sandra Abston Joins NDSU Women’s Coaching Staff; Reunites With Jory Collins

Abston played for Collins as a grad transfer during the 2015-16 season at Emporia State

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Jory Collins has named Sandra Abston an assistant coach.

Abston recently spent time as an assistant coach in Sweden. She worked for two seasons with the Fryshuset Basket Women’s Division I Team. Prior to the two seasons as an assistant coach, she was the head coach of the Fryshuset Basket Girls Under 17 1st Division Team. As the head coach, she had six players invited to play for the Swedish National Team in the European Championship.

“I am very excited to add Sandra and her family to NDSU and our coaching staff,” Collins said. “She has great diversity in her background as a player and coach. It will be great for our team and staff to have her point of view and input into our team. Her coaching experience in Sweden will add a new perspective and dynamic as well. She is very genuine and will easily establish relationships with our players and recruits.”

Abston started her collegiate playing career at Georgia Tech, where she appeared in 16 games as a freshman for the Yellow Jack. Georgia Tech went 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2011. She played two seasons at George Mason, where she owns the school record with seven 3-pointers in a game. Her 131 career 3-pointers for the Patriots ranks 11th in school history. After graduating from George Mason, she transferred to Emporia State, where she played for Collins during the 2015-16 season. The Hornets went 28-6 and advanced to the Sweet 16. Abston was second on the team in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (5.9).

“Sandra played for me for one year as a grad transfer and we’ve had a great relationship ever since,” Collins added. “Every once in a while, you come across people who influence you and you have an instant connection with. We’ve talked about working together for years and I think we’re both excited that the timing was right. As we continue to build our program the culture and environment we create becomes more and more important. Sandra will have a tremendous impact in both those areas.”

Following her collegiate career, she played for Tv Saarlouis Royals in the first division in Germany. From 2007-2013, she was a member of the Swedish National Team (Under 16, Under 18, Under 20 and Women’s National Team). She participated in the EuroCup from 2008-10 and was a Swedish National Champion with club 08 Stockholm in 2010.

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of Bison Nation,” Abston said. “Coaching at this level has been a dream of mine for years and I am extremely thankful to Coach Collins for this opportunity. He is a great human being who I was lucky enough to play for and I can’t wait to work alongside him and the rest of the staff. I am both inspired and impressed by the direction that the program has gone under his leadership and can’t wait to positively impact the culture of the program and the players right away.”

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics