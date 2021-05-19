West Fargo Police mourns death of officer following medical emergency

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The West Fargo community is in mourning following a tragedy early Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

A West Fargo Police Officer is dead after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

“I’m asking that you please be respectful of our department during this difficult time,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Otterness said an officer suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the police headquarters on Fourth Avenue East.

First aid was rendered by other officers and the West Fargo Fire Department.

The officer was then transported to a local hospital by F-M Ambulance.

“Our officer was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information will be released until we’re able to properly notify the family, the rest of our West Fargo Police Department family, and additional coworkers,” Otterness said.

West Fargo City Hall and Police Department are closed to the public for the time being.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our officer, friends, and others in the community,” Otterness added.

Calls for service within West Fargo are being answered by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner, West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller and Commission President Bernie Dardis were present but did not comment at the press conference.

The officer’s name has not been released.

It is not yet known when City Hall and the Police Department will open to the public.