ND Baseball Class B. Baseball Roundup: Central Cass & Kindred Advance

The Vikings and Squirrels will move on the Class B. baseball tournament

NORTHERN CASS, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota Class B. Region 1 baseball tournament got going at Northern Cass High on Thursday. Central Cass used a five-run first to help power themselves to an 11-1 over Oak Grove. Afterwards, Kindred scored the lone run of the game against Northern Cass on a walk-off hit in the 7th to win 1-0.

Both teams advance and will play tomorrow for a spot in the championship game.