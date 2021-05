West Fargo police officer’s funeral set for May 26

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Funeral services have been scheduled for West Fargo Police Officer Adam Gustafson.

The funeral will be next Wednesday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Northview Church, 3401 25th St. S. in Fargo.

Gustafson was 40. He died from a heart attack while on duty at police headquarters Tuesday.

Gustafson was a member of the West Fargo Police Dept. for more than 10 years.

Korsmo Funeral Service of Moorhead is handling arrangements.