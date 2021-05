Central Cass Baseball Advances After Sectional Win Over Kindred

The Squirrels took down the Vikings, 6-3, on Friday and will advance in the Class B. Regionals

NORTHERN CASS, ND (KVRR) – Kindred-Richland Baseball defeated Central Cass, 6-3, on Friday in the 2nd round of the Class B. Regionals. The Vikings aren’t out of it just yet, though. If they win their next game (against an opponent TBD), they’ll face the Squirrels again on Monday, when Central Cass plays their next game.