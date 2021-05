ND Softball Roundup: Thompson, Northern Cass, Kindred, Central Cass Win

All four advance to semifinals on Monday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – It was day one of the Class B East Region Softball Tournament in Casselton.

Thompson beast Hankinson 10-6 and Northern Cass hits a 7th inning walk-0ff to beat Grafton 8-7 in the afternoon games.

Central Cass defeated Pembina County North, 11-0, and Kindred came back to beat May Port CG, 3-1 to close out the night.