Play Of The Week Nominees: May 21st

Kindred and Shanley go head to head for POTW

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – This week’s Chris Heise Play of The Week Nominees are defensive displays that come from the baseball field.

In the 5th inning of Kindred’s Class B. sectional matchup against Northern Cass, centerfielder Gavin Keller threw out a runner at home to keep the game scoreless. The Vikings would go on to win, 1-0, on a walk-off in the 7th.

On Monday, Shanley shortstop, Thomas Simon, aggressively charged a ground ball up the middle and made the throw to first just in the nick of time. Shanley wound up winning, 3-1.

