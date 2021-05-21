Schools closed due to threat investigation in Lakeville, Minn.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Lakeville, Minnesota school district closed all of its schools and facilities on Friday while police investigate an “active threat.”

District officials sent out a message to families and staff Friday morning informing them that all K-12 students will participate in distance learning from home and follow their previous distance learning schedule.

All staff were told to work remotely and not to report to school buildings or district facilities until further notice.

Early childhood programs are canceled for the day, the district said. Students currently on site for preschool or childcare programs have been moved to Hosanna Church, where parents can pick them up.

The district office will be closed to the public until further notice.