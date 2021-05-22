Force Fall To Steel As Chicago Wins Clark Cup

The Force fell 3-1 to the Chicago Steel, who capture 2nd Clark Cup in history

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Force’s bid for a second Clark Cup in the last three seasons fell short as the Chicago Steel took home the trophy for the second time in four years with a 3-1 win at Scheels Arena.

The Force fell behind 1-0 before a 1st period goal by Cody Monds tied things up. 2022 UND commit Jackson Blake, who scored the game-winning goal in the Minnesota Class AA title game last month, gave Chicago the lead on a goal in the 2nd. Chicago would add another to take the series three games to one.