Redhawks McGovern Wins Pitcher Of Week

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – RedHawks’ Kevin McGovern was named the most recent Pitcher of the Week in the American Association. It’s the fifth time lefty has taken home the honor and first time since the beginning of July 2017.

It comes after his complete game shut out last Thursday in a 4-0 win against Cleburne in which he only gave up four hits and struck out eight.

The ten year pro is in his second season with the Hawks after splitting time with them and Goldeyes last year, when Winnipeg played all their home games at Newman Outdoor Field.