Region 2 Baseball Roundup: Thompson And Hatton NW Win

The Tommies and Thunder defeated May Port CG and Hillsboro Central Valley, respectively

MAYVILLE, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota High School Region 2 Baseball tournament rolled on Monday afternoon with Thompson and Hatton Northwood advancing.

Hatton Northwood took down Hillsboro Central-Valley, 11-3, thanks in part to a 5-run 2nd inning.

Afterwards, the Tommies defeated the May Port CG Patriots, 1-0, with the difference making coming in the 5th inning.