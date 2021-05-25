Correlle Prime Eclipses 900 Hits As Redhawks Take Home Opener

Fargo-Moorhead defeated the Chicago Dogs, 6-1, in the first of three between the two squads

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Correlle Prime notched career hits 900 and 901 as the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks took down the Chicago Dogs in the first of a three game series on Tuesday evening.

The first baseman singled in the 1st inning to reach before lining a 2-run homer the other way in the 3rd.

Fresh off of winning AA Pitcher of the week, Kevin McGovern threw 7 innings of one run ball while striking out nine.