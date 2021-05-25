NDSU Reschedules Oregon Game; Adds Four Other FBS Opponents

The Bison were originally scheduled to play in Eugene in September of 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the game

NDSU PRESS RELEASE:

North Dakota State has rescheduled a football game with Oregon and added four other non-conference games to future schedules announced Tuesday, May 25.



NDSU and Oregon were scheduled to meet in the 2020 season opener before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bison will now play at Oregon on Sept. 2, 2028, in the first meeting between the two programs.



With the addition of Oregon, NDSU again has three Football Bowl Subdivision opponents on its future schedules. The Bison will play at Arizona on Sept. 17, 2022, and at Colorado on Aug. 31, 2024.



North Dakota State and East Tennessee State have agreed to a home-and-home contract with ETSU hosting the first game Sept. 14, 2024, and the Buccaneers playing at NDSU on Sept. 5, 2026. The Bison have never played the Bucs, who won a Southern Conference championship in 2018.



Division I and Pioneer Football League newcomer St. Thomas will play in Fargo on Nov. 22, 2025, when the Tommies and Bison meet for the first time since 1966. NDSU has a 14-7-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 4-0 mark in North Central Conference games from 1924-1927.



North Dakota State has added Austin Peay for a single-game in Fargo on Sept. 19, 2026. The Bison and Governors have one previous meeting. NDSU won 41-6 at the Fargodome in the 2008 season opener.



NDSU and Central Arkansas have also moved their previously scheduled 2025 game at UCA to Sept. 12, 2026. This move, along with the addition of ETSU and Austin Peay, completes the 2026 non-conference schedule for North Dakota State.