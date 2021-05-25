NDSU With Pent Up Motivation After No Tournament Last Year

The Bison head to Omaha for the Summit League tournament

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – North Dakota State Baseball ended the regular season with the 2nd most wins in program history. Now, win number 39 will have to come in the playoffs on Thursday.

The Herd hit the road for a six hour bus ride to Omaha as the number 2 seed in the Summit League tournament. They’ll face the three seeded Mavericks, who they beat five out of eight times this year with three of those wins coming consecutively at home. NDSU’s 2014 title is their lone one since joining the conference. The last time they were seeded this high was in 2017 when Oral Roberts beat them in the Title game. But with all five seniors from last year returning, the team feels a little extra motivated.

“We’re always super grateful that we get to play obviously with everything that’s going on and everything that’s happened in the past, we’re especially appreciative of every day we get to step on the field and put on the Bison uniform,” said Bennett Hostetler. “So, we’re really motivated going into this weekend and hopefully we’ll play well.”

“Those five guys that were ‘COVID seniors’ as we call them, they decided to come back when they already had their degrees in hand,” head coach Todd Brown. “Their leadership and their fight has really spread throughout our program.”

If the Bison move on, they’ll face the winner of top seed Oral Roberts and 4 seed South Dakota State.