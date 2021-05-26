NDSU’s Hostetler Named Summit Player of the Year: Joins Seven Others on All-Conference Team

Eight Bison land on first or second teams

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State senior shortstop Bennett Hostetler was named The Summit League Player of the Year, joining seven fellow Bison on the All-Summit League First and Second Teams.

Outfielder Jake Malec , starting pitcher Cade Feeney and relief pitcher Parker Harm joined Hostetler on the first team. Third baseman Tucker Rohde , outfielder Jack Simonsen and starting pitchers Max Loven and Evan Sankey were named to the second team.

Hostetler is the second Bison to earn the Summit League Player of the Year award, as Tim Colwell picked up the honor in 2014. Loven was a first team selection in 2019, while the other seven are being honored by the league for the first time.

In league games, Hostetler led the Summit League in on base percentage (.500), RBI (31), total bases (67), hit by pitch (10) and sacrifice flies (3). He also ranked second in the league in batting average (.387), hits (41), and home runs (7). Hostetler ranked third in the league in slugging percentage (.632), fifth in walks (17) and third in total plate appearances (137). He had 14 multiple-hit games in 31 league games, including a stretch of seven straight from April 24-May 14 to help the Bison set a program record with 20 league victories.

Malec led the league in triples (2), total plate appearances (148) and at-bats (130). He finished second in the league in runs scored (28), third in total bases (59), fourth in home runs (5), fourth in stolen bases (6), fourth in stolen bases (6) and fifth in hits (37). Feeney ranked second in the league in hits allowed (26), third in runs allowed (12), third in opposing batting average (.211), third in batters struck out looking (15), fourth in ERA (3.21) and sixth in wins (3). Harm was dominate out of the bullpen, leading the league in saves with seven. He also ranked second in appearances (11), second in games finished (8) and fifth in strikeouts looking (13).

Rohde led the league in walks with 24, while hitting .250 with 25 hits and 14 runs scored. Rohde drove in 16 runs, while scoring 14 of his own. Simonsen ranked 14th in the league in batting average, hitting .297 in league play. Simonsen had 30 hits, including four doubles and a pair of home runs, while driving in 18 runs and scoring 15 of his own. Loven ranked 10th in the league with a 4.34 ERA and seventh in opposing batting average at .250. He ranked fifth in runs allowed (18), eighth in the league in innings pitched (37.1), eighth in hits allowed (36) and ninth in strikeouts looking (10). Sankey led the league with eight games started, while ranking fifth in innings pitched (42.1) and fifth in strikeouts (34).