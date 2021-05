RedHawks Use 10-Run Fourth to Beat Chicago

Beat the Dogs 17-5

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks make it back to back wins at home after taking down the Chicago Dogs, 17-5, on Tuesday night.

The RedHawks were down 0-2 in the fourth inning before erupting for 10 in the frame.

Both sides close out the series Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.