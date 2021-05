Funeral for West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson

FARGO (KVRR) – Mourners gathered Wednesday at Northview Church in Fargo to attend the funeral for West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson.

Gustafson died from a heart attack while on duty May 18. He was 40.

Photos: Mike Smith Photography