“Playing Together” Takes Central Cass Baseball Back to State Tournament for the First Time Since 2013

Beat Kindred-Richland 10-1 in Region One Championship

CASSELTON, N.D. — For the first state time since 2013, Central Cass baseball is back in the Class B state tournament. Their spot was clinched in commanding fashion taking down Kindred-Richland, 10-1, in the region one championship game.

The Squirrels are one of the hottest teams heading to Jamestown next weekend. After starting the season 1-3, there’s only been two losses since, rattling off a 19-2 mark in the last 21 games.

Going to state for just the fourth time in the school’s history, there’s one factor head coach Dustin Maasjo says can have his team make a run at the title and it’s playing together.

“I haven’t had anyone ask about hitting or how many RBI. Anything like that,” Maasjo said. “Where on previous teams, they’ve been focused more on how they’re doing individually. Where this group, they care about each other and the right thing for each other.”

“Everyone cares about each other and loves each other. It’s a big family,” pitcher Brendan Maasjo said. “Everyone is working together and it all works out for us when we play as a team.”

“Were just one big family when it comes to team,” pitcher Max Kobbervig said. “Everyone lifts each other up and there’s no negativity at practice.”

The Squirrels will know who their opponent is when the bracket comes out on Friday morning.