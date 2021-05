RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Chicago

Dogs held RedHawks to one run

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks drop the series finale to the Chicago Dogs, 5-1.

The lone Hawks run came on a fielder choice RBI from Manuel Oscan in the second inning. Concordia Alum Austin Ver Steeg moved the runner in scoring position on a bunt.

F-M begins its second home series of the season against the Houston Apollos Friday night. First Pitch at 7:02 P.M.