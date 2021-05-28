Redhawks Players Getting Picked Up More And Quicker So Far

A total of six FM Redhawks players have been picked up by major league organizations so far this season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The nature of independent league baseball rosters are fluid especially in the case of right now. We’re just a few weeks into the season and six FM contracts have been bought out by MLB organizations, including three yesterday.

Tyler Pike (St. Louis Cardinals), Kevin Herget (Texas Rangers), and Trace Loehr (Cleveland Indians) are all moving on to AAA affiliates after decent starts. Loehr began began the year with a four game hit streak and had driven in a pair of runs. Pike was in his third year with the team after striking out 87 batters last year, the 2nd most in the league. Herget signed with the Hawks back in late January and had an ERA just under 1.3 in seven innings so far this season. Hitting coach Anthony Renz says more guys are being picked up quicker this year for a specific reason.

“I think part of that is, keep in mind, none of the affiliated minor leagues had a season last year so all the guys getting signed all played last year, all built up their arms,” Renz said. “Tyler basically had basically half a season of pitching last year, which a lot of guys in probably in triple and double a. Last year didn’t have. So when you go through that, those guys come back for 2021, they’re not in condition they once were. I’m sure there has been some injuries so they’re looking to fill those rosters.”