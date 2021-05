NDSU Defeats Oral Roberts In Winner-Takes-All Game; Captures Summit League Tournament Title

The Bison fell in the 1st game, which forced a second game on the day that they wound up winning, 11-6

OMAHA, NE – North Dakota State Baseball defeated Oral Roberts, 11-6, on Saturday evening to claim the Summit League Tournament Title. It’s their 41st win on the season, a program record.

It comes after the Bison fell to the Golden Eagles in the first game of the day, 15-5, which forced a second matchup.