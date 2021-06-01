Central Cass Softball Carrying “Championship Mentality” Looking to Three-Peat at State

Squirrels are number one seed in Class B State Tournament

CASSELTON, N.D. — When it comes to Class B softball in the state of North Dakota, the first team that always comes to mind is Central Cass. Why is that? Because over the last eight years there has only been one time where the program hasn’t been in or won the state title.

As the two-time defending state champions, they’re back at it once again heading to Jamestown as the number one seed. The Squirrels have dominated all season long with a 22-3 record. In 12 of those 22 winning by double-digits scoring more than 20 on two separate occasions.

In order to achieve a three peat, head coach Scott Kost says its all about keeping the mentality he continues to instill in his players.

“Were trying to build this what we call a “Championship mindset” where were trying to do the things that it takes to win and part of win is hard work,” Kost said. “That’s part of success in life. That’s a big part of it. Helping these kids understand the value of putting the work in and then seeing the fruits of that hard work.”

“It helps you realize that people think you can do it and it just helps you to realize that. It allows you to push yourself and your teammates to keep going,” junior Rylie Holzer said.

“It’s really helped us gel as a team. When someone gets a hits, it strings together a bunch of hits,” senior Aubree Lindstrom said. “The energy we create in the dugout is amazing. We just feed off each other and it just carries on.”

The road to that third consecutive title begins Thursday against Wilton-Wing. Central Cass already beat them once this season.. First pitch in that one is at 4 P.M.