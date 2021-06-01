Man who died in motorcycle crash was from West Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have identified a man who died following a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

Thirty-four-year-old Jarred Faller of West Fargo was riding the motorcycle in the 4200-block of 9th Ave. Circle S. when the crash happened around 9:39 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are looking to speak with potential witnesses, including the driver of a white, 4-door car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 701-241-1405 or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 84411.