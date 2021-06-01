Services scheduled for Fargo businessman Russ Newman

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Services have been set for Fargo businessman and avid golfer Russ Newman who died after a fall outside his Fargo home over the weekend. Newman was 65.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church-South on 25th Street in Fargo. The funeral will be held at Hope South at 1 p.m. Friday.

Newman was the son of Newman Outdoor Advertising founder Harold Newman and a two-time winner of the Pine to Palm Golf Tournament in Detroit Lakes (1992 1994). He was inducted into the North Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2000.

He was married with seven children and helped raise the son of his wife, Audrey.

Hanson Runsvold Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.