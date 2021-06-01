Virus failed to curb North Dakota’s appetite for gambling

BISMARCK, N.D. – The coronavirus pandemic did not slow North Dakotans’ appetite for gambling, with more than $881 million wagered on games of chance in the state in fiscal 2020.

Data shows that’s a more than 50% increase from the previous year. North Dakota gambling regulator Deb McDaniel says “the pandemic has not hurt gaming whatsoever.”

Electronic pull tab gambling accounted for nearly $711 million of wagers in fiscal 2020.

That amount has grown nearly tenfold in just two years. McDaniel believes gambling wagers will easily exceed $1 billion in the current fiscal year.