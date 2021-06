Moorhead Girls Lacrosse Advances in Section Tournament

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead Girls Lacrosse beat Sartell-Sauk Rapids-Rice on the home turf Wednesday night, 13-6 to advance in the Section 8A Tournament.

Abby Kurpis had two first half goals in the first half.

Spuds play at the three seed Elk River on Thursday.