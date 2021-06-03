After 63 years of cutting hair, Fargo barber Sam Mann retires

Sam Mann and Greg Brown, who's been getting haircuts from Mann for about 20 years.

FARGO (KVRR) – Sam Mann has been cutting hair for more than six decades. Today, the 86-year-old south Fargo barber is hanging up his clippers after 63 years on the job.

Mann says has no idea how many haircuts he’s given, but says he’s had some well-known customers including former Gov. William Guy and former mayors from Fargo and Moorhead.

Mann says the number of barbers in the area is slowly dwindling. He says there were about 43 barbers in Fargo when he moved here in 1961. Today, he says there are about 14.

Mann has sold his “South Plaza Barbers” and says the new owners plan to keep it open.

Mann is originally from Dickinson. He says he’s looking forward to retirement and plans to travel and spend more time with his 19 grandchildren.