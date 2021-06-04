Class B. Baseball Roundup: Langdon & LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Advance

LEAM and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion baseball won Friday's Class B. semifinal games and will play each other for the title on Saturday

JAMESTOWN, ND (KVRR) – Langdon Edmore Area Munich and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion baseball both won their Class B. semifinal games on Friday. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion defeated Renville County, 5-4, after the Cardinals beat Thompson beat the Tommies, 6-2.

The two will meet in the title game, scheduled for 6:30pm at Jack Brown Stadium.